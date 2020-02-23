|
McAllen - David Darrell Friedlein, Sr., 74, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. He was born to the late Russell "Jake" Friedlein and Grace Arnold Friedlein, on January 2, 1946, in Bell City, Missouri. David graduated from Edcouch-Elsa High School in 1964. He then joined the United States Marine Corps in 1966. He was a proud Marine and Vietnam Veteran.
David is survived by four children, which include; David (Stephanie) Friedlein, II of McAllen; Robyn Friedlein of Quakertown, PA; Michael (Araceli) Rodriguez of Katy, TX and Katherine (Jaime) Garcia of McAllen. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and many other wonderful family and friends. In addition, to being a loving husband and father, David was successfully self-employed for 26 years until retirement. He enjoyed riding his Harley and hanging out with his children and grandchildren. For more information , "Read the Book."
Viewing and visitation will begin, Monday, February 25, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service at Ceballos Funeral Home Chapel in McAllen. A Religious Service will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2020 at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. Burial will follow for a 10:00 a.m. committal service at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission with Post #8788 conducting the services. A luncheon will follow at Rio Valley Church of the Nazarene at 1400 W. Nolana Avenue, McAllen, TX.
The Friedlein family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 23, 2020