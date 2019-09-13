|
Harlingen - David E. Allex, was 82 years old when he died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from complications due to a stroke. He was born on January 26, 1937 in Hidalgo, Texas, the oldest of three siblings, to the parents of Joseph and Olive Allex. He was raised in McAllen and graduated from McAllen High School. He attended Texas A&M University in College Station and graduated from Texas A&I University Kingsville. He was drafted and served in the US Army and active during the Berlin Crisis. He was later honorably discharged.
While stationed in New Orleans, he met the love of his life, Carolyn Edwards of Alice, Texas. They married in 1962 and moved to Harlingen.
David, know by many as "Mr. Harlingen", was first employed by The Harlingen Chamber of Commerce. He quickly was promoted to President and CEO of the organization and remained in that position for 34 years. Under the auspices of the Chamber, he also presided over the Harlingen Industrial Foundation and the Development Corporation of Harlingen.
After the closing of the Harlingen Air Force Base in 1962, David was instrumental in the development of the Marine Military Academy, Texas State Technical College and Valley International Airport to help fill the void. One of his most cherished accomplishments was helping to bring, then upstart carrier Southwest Airlines, to Harlingen to serve the entire RGV.
David served at the pleasure of numerous Texas governors including Governors Clements, Bush, Perry and Abbott. Some of those charges included the Task Force on Industrial and Tourism Development, the Council for Technical and Vocational Training, The Department of Commerce, Tourism and Advisory, and The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority serving five terms as its Chairman.
David was a tireless promoter of Harlingen and the RGV business community. His vision and passion were for every citizen to be gainfully employed.
Upon his retirement from The Chamber, he founded Allex International Properties, focusing on commercial and industrial real estate development activities on both sides of the US/Mexico border. Most recently, he was an associate broker with Century 21 Commercial-Johnston Company in Harlingen.
David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn, his sons Michael (Jodie) Allex of Harlingen, Scott (Nicole) Allex of Harlingen, his daughter Anne Marie (Brett) Schoonover of Shreveport, La., his (9) grandchildren Charles, Cole, Kyle, Nicholas, Gwendolyn, Alex, Caroline, Matthew and Catherine, his sister Josephine (Henry) Smith, nieces Courtney, Alexa, Amy and Candice, nephews Lance, Chad, Jason, Danny and numerous cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Olive, his son Philip and his brother, Johnny.
Pallbearers are his grandsons, Charles, Cole, Kyle, Alex and Nicholas. Honorary Pallbearers are Tip Johnston, Connie de la Garza, Tudor Uhlhorn, Frank Boggus, Robert Dunkin, Pete Sepulveda, Butch Palmer, Chris Gonzales, Rex Warren and Jesse Longhofer.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the dedicated staff at Valley Baptist Medical Center, particularly the physicians at the Family Practice Residency Program and the amazing nurses and caregivers in the Stroke Unit.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Harlingen with a reception to follow the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a memorial contribution to Loaves & Fishes, Ronald McDonald House of the RGV, or the Boys & Girls Club of Harlingen. And please support your local chamber of commerce.
Per David's request, no coats or ties. Guayaberas preferred.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 13, 2019