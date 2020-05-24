David M. Wilson
San Juan - David M Wilson Owner of All-Right Electric Supply of San Juan passed away peacefully on Saturday May 16,2020. He was born on September 3,1955. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 45 years Mary P. Wilson, Daughter Sylvia Wilson, Ashley M. Wilson (Deceased) and numerous granddaughters/grandson Monica Garcia, Vanessa Garcia, Amanda Garcia, Jennifer Cedillo, David Cedillo, Chloe.

David was a retired electrical contractor and proud owner of All-Right Electric Supply who loved to travel and spend time in his hometown of Minnesota. "Dad, your guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever."

We love you and you are forever in our hearts. May you rest in peace.

'You will miss me when I'm gone, take notes you'll need them one day" -Dave



Published in The Monitor on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
