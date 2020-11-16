1/1
David R. Mena
Edinburg - David R. Mena, 56, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

David was a 1983 graduate of Harlingen HS. He earned his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Texas A&I University and worked for AEP/CPL for 31 years. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Josephs Catholic Church in Edinburg.

He is preceded in death by his father, Rosendo Mena; a brother, Anthony Mena.

Mr. Mena is survived by his wife, Carmen Mena; was a loving father to Michael David (Sarah) Mena and Monique Mena; his mother, Virginia P. Mena; three siblings, Daniel P. Mena, Diana Rybczynski, Deborah (Armando) De La Garza; mother-in-law, Carmen B. Jaimez; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary Monday, November 16, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 16, 2020.
November 13, 2020
I worked with David for many years at AEP & CPL. He will be missed. I am so sorry for loss.
William Newyear
Coworker
