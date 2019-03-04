Spirit Lake - David Rahbain, 71, of Spirit Lake, died, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Webster City with Father Stephen Meyer, officiating. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Dakota City at a later date. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. scripture service at Foster Funeral and Cremation Center.



David Fredrick Rahbain, son of Ernest and Dorothy Rowley Rahbain, was born August 2, 1947 in Rochester, MN. He graduated from John Marshall Senior High in 1964. David served in United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He worked as a printer for his parents publishing business in Rochester. After his parents passed, Dave began working as a mechanic, specializing in old cars. In 1990 he attended Riverland Technical School. He married Rose Marie Hoffman Wagner on April 30, 1994 in Minnesota. He moved to a farm near Webster City and then retired to Spirit Lake in 1998.



David is survived by his wife Rose of Spirit Lake; step children, Teresa (Glenn) Gregory of St. Louis, MO, Cynthia Lane of Sioux City, Paul (Judy) Wagner of Woolstock, Bernard (Joanne) Wagner of Cedar Rapids, David (Tanya) Wagner of Chandler, AZ; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his dog, Sammy.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son-in-law, Scott Lane.



David was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rochester, MN. He enjoyed old cars, wintering in Texas, computers and fishing.



Published in The Monitor on Mar. 4, 2019