Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Edinburg, TX
David Wayne Wright Obituary
Edinburg - David Wayne Wright, 88, went home to the Lord Friday, December 20, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

Born in Deport, David lived in Edinburg for 52 years.

He is preceded in death by a brother, W.B. Wright.

David is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Doris Wright of Edinburg; four children, Belinda (John) of Corpus Christi, Marcia (Jim) of Knippa, Wendy (George) of San Carlos, David and daughter Adrianne of Edinburg; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Billy Grant Wright of Donna; and loving extended family.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , Attention: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or online at donate.lovetotherescue.org.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 23, 2019
