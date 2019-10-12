|
Alamo - Dean Thies was born to Henry Thies and Loretta Glasser Thies on October 20, 1934, in Lake Andes, South Dakota. In 1937 the family moved to the Fargo Moorhead area. Dean went to school in West Fargo & graduated in 1952. In 1954 he married June Montplaisir and had five children. In 1990 he married Katy Barber.
He went to work for Armour & Co. in West Fargo as a livestock buyer until 1959. He got into Insurance and worked for Pioneer Mutual Life until his retirement in 1995 as an officer in the home office in Fargo, North Dakota.
He was an avid golfer and longtime member at Edgewood. He was a past president of Edgewood Men Golf Club.
He was active in bowling, hunting, and fishing. He was in the Lions for over 30 years. In 1985 he was the Lion of the year for the Fargo Chapter. He was in the Air National Guard from 1953-1959.
In 1994 he and his wife Katy moved to Turtle Lake and lived there permanently until 2005 when they moved to Alamo Country Club in Alamo, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother Bill Thies; a sister, Phyllis Jacobson.
Mr. Thies is survived by his wife, Katy Thies; his children, Jennifer (Joe) Carney, Rick Thies, Mike (Janet) Thies, Kathy Gessler, Todd (Karrie) Thies; siblings, Dale (Diane) Thies, Gale (Larry) Keane, Tom (Marianne) Thies, Calvin Thies.
11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to City of Palms Parkinson's Support Group c/o First United Methodist Church 4200 N. McColl Rd McAllen, Texas 78589, Attn: Rebecca Rankin, Leader.
Make checks payable to the City of Palms Parkinson's Support Group.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 12, 2019