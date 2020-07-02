1/1
Delfina Cortinas Ettleman
1939 - 2020
McAllen - Delfina Cortinas Ettleman, 80, passed away on July 1, 2020. She was born on September 15, 1939 in Hidalgo, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan Cortinas and Marcela Castillo; and her brother, Carlos Cortinas.

Delfina is survived by her daughters, Diana (Jose Luis) Tabares, Ester V. (Eulalio) Ramirez; grandchildren, Myra, Briana, Christian, Christopher, Ariana; great grandchildren, Leila, Aubreeana, Audreeana; brothers, Juan Cortinas, Baudelio Cortinas; and numerous extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020 from 2 pm to 9 pm at Funeraria Del Angel.

The inurnment will take place Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10 am at Valley Memorial Gardens.

Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N. Taylor Road, Mission, Texas.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
JUL
8
Inurnment
10:00 AM
Valley Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
