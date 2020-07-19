1/1
Delfina Iglesias
Alamo - Delfina Iglesias, 86, went home to our Lord Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her residence in Alamo.

Born in San Juan, N.L., MX, Mrs. Iglesias had lived in Alamo for most of her life.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, July 20, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
