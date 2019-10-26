Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Delfina Olivarez Obituary
Alamo - Delfina Olivarez, 73, went home to our Lord Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

Mrs. Olivarez was born and lived in Alamo all of her life. She was a loving and caring woman, that always put everyone's needs before herself. She enjoyed gardening, playing loteria and mobile games. She also loved animals and decorating Easter eggs.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, Piedad Olivarez, Sr.; eight children, Delia (Charles) Thomas, Ricardo (Uzziel) Olivarez, Ermalinda (Julio Cesar) Dominguez, Noe (Maricela) Olivarez, Olivia Olivarez, Laura (Juan B. Martinez) Olivarez, Piedad Olivarez Jr., Concha (Adrian) Bautista; 14 Grandchildren, three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., today, October 26, 2019, and Sunday, October 27, 2019, with a 7 p.m. rosary at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 26, 2019
