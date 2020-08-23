Mission - Delfina R. Luna, better known as "Dona Delfa", 89, passed away on August 15, 2020, at Mission Regional Hospital in Mission, Texas.



She worked in the fields and packing sheds for a number of years and later nurtured four of her grandchildren; Marina, Sandra, Severo, and Francisco. Dona Delfa was a great example to her kids, her grandchildren, and was very protective of them. Until we meet again, We will miss her saying "I Love You to Me" and "Asta las Otras Piscas".



She will be remembered for her love of music and singing in a local radio station for a number of years. One of her favorite songs was "La Chancla" and numerous songs by Agustin Lara. She loved to talk to her numerous friends, strangers, and tell funny stories. She had a saying (dicho) with every conversation. She also loved to dress as Santa Claus and distributed toys and candies to kids every Christmas for many years.



She is survived by a daughter Delfina M. Saenz (Severo - deceased) and a son Juan Luciano Garcia (Mary). She is also survived by her grandchildren Marina Saenz (Mu Son Chi), Sandra Saenz, Severo E. Saenz (Rebecca), Francisco C. Saenz, Johnny Garcia (Lisa), Ramiro Garcia, Eric Garcia, Chelsea Villarreal, and Melissa Luna. She is also survived by several siblings, and great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by a son, Francisco Luna and a grandson, Francisco Luna.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store