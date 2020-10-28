1/1
Delia Benavides
McAllen - Delia S. Benavides, 79, went home to our Lord Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at The Comfort House in McAllen.

She is preceded in death by her husband Adan Benavides, her father, Jose Sanchez, her mother, Elva Sanchez and brother, Carlos Sanchez.

Mrs. Benavides is survived by her loving son, Gabriel (Letty) Benavides of McAllen; daughter, Liza (Samuel) Garza, of Mission; 7 grandchildren, Danielle Elyse, Gabriel Adam, Alec Jon Benavides and Anthony Jacob, Samuel Jr., Samantha Faith and Thomas "Tommy" Eloy Garza; 8 brothers Jose "Pepe" (Maria-deceased) Sanchez, Gilbert (Solia) Sanchez, Richard (Zulema) Sanchez, Reymundo (Josie) Sanchez, Reynaldo (Olivia) Sanchez, and Ruben (Yolanda) Sanchez, Arturo Sanchez from McAllen and Raul (Ofelia-deceased) Sanchez from Victorville, California and numerous nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission with memorial beginning at 7 p.m.. Burial will follow Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Valley Memorial Gardens.

Cremation will take place at Sacred Park Crematorium in Weslaco, Texas.

Funeral services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
