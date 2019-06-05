Home

Delia C. "Lily" Spencer

Mazatlan, Mexico - Delia (Lily) C. Spencer, aka Little General, died at the age of 97 yrs. Saturday May 25, 2019 in Mazatlan, Mexico. She preceded in death by her husband Antonio (Tony) Spencer and survived by her sons Stephen (Sofie) Spencer of McAllen, Jerry (Jenny) Spencer of Houston, David (Anna) Spencer of McAllen, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren. She was a member of McAllen Coin Club. Her past time was being at her coin shop. (Lily's Coin Shop). There will be a blessing of the nitch on Friday June 7, 2019 at Texas Veteran's Memorial in Mission, TX. Cemetery at 1:00pm.
Published in The Monitor on June 5, 2019
