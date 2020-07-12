1/1
Delia Ozuna
Edinburg - Delia Ozuna, 70, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

Delia retired from Edinburg School District after 41 years of service and was the President of Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post 408 of Edinburg.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Benancio Ozuna, Sr. and Maria T. Ozuna.

Mrs. Ozuna is survived by her son, Javier (Arcilia) Ozuna; three grandchildren, Alyssa N. Ozuna, Ayssa R. Ozuna, Alexis M. Ozuna; ten siblings, Gil R. Hernandez, Petra Rojas, Pedro Ozuna, Gloria Ozuna, Diana Tovias, Rosa Alva Garza, Jaime Ozuna, Benancio Ozuna, Jr., Norma Diaz, and Genaro Ozuna.

Limited visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., with a 5 p.m. rosary, today, July 12, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton Edinburg. Graveside service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 10, 2020
My condolences to all her family members. Delia was a genuine caring individual. I will miss her dearly.
Jose Longoria
Friend
