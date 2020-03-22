|
|
Edinburg - Delia Perez Hooks, 83, of Mission, went to be with her heavenly father on March 19, 2020.
Delia was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and friend to many. Her strength and perseverance served as an inspiration to all. Her life was full of love, laughter, and happiness. Those that were fortunate enough to have known her understood how special she was.
She gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of how precious life is. We have so many memories that make us laugh, smile, and appreciate each and every moment we spent with her.
She enjoyed simple pleasures in life, and almost all of them included family. Whether it was spending time with her children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren she always loved seeing her family united and happy.
Delia is survived by her brother, Roberto Perez; sons Ralph Garcia (Perla) and John Paul Hooks (Danielle); daughters Daisy Chapa (Martin) and Veronica Garza (Victor); 10 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a celebration of Life to be held at 7:00 pm. Chapel services will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Due to COVID-19 the funeral home will be imposing adequate restrictions and measures to reduce the risk of those wishing to pay their respects in person.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 22, 2020