Mission / San Antonio - Delia R. Tijerina, 93, passed away on May 29, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. She was a hairdresser, and loved to laugh, she had a great sense of humor, which allowed her to make friends everywhere she went. She will be remembered for her loving and caring spirit.



Delia was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Ramiro Tijerina; and her son Roland Dean Tijerina.



She is survived by her children Ramiro Tijerina, Jr., Robert Tijerina, Delia Lizette Tijerina; her brother Homer (Hazel) Ramirez; she is also survived by 11 grandkids, as well as 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, whom she addored.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1-9pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 12:30pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veteran Cemetery in Mission.



Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Published in The Monitor on June 1, 2019