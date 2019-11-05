|
McAllen - Dena Hunter, 52, was born on March 4 in Texas. She was a graduate from McAllen High School and Texas A&I University. She was a loving, caring teacher and mother. She brightened up a room and loved living life. She lived everyday as courageously as she could. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffery Hunter, a daughter, Nicole Hunter and leaves behind daughters Erika (Danny) Valdes, Daina Hunter and two grandchildren: Natasha and Matthew Valdes. She also leaves behind her loving parents, Gregorio and Mariana Esparza, her twin sister, Delia (George) Mendoza and Dalinda (Tomas) Liguez. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and many, many friends all of whom she loved dearly. She will be missed greatly. Visitation will be at Kreidler Funeral Home from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM. Tuesday November 5, 2019. The funeral mass will be held at Holy Spirit 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 5, 2019