Pharr - Dennis Arthur C. Riddle was born on February 16, 1931 in the McAllen, Texas hospital. His parents were Harrison W. and Marjorie Riddle who lived on South Stewart Road in San Juan, Texas where Dennis grew up. Godparents were Herbert and Maude Stokely, life-long friends from Des Moines, Iowa who later moved to Brownsville, Texas. Dennis attended PSJA schools where he met Minta Mary Livingston in high school who became his bride. He started college at Pan American in Edinburg (now the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley). Minta and him married September 10, 1950 at Pharr Methodist Church and were married "70 years" when he passed away. Early on he was employed with Tex Trussel Plumbing and Electrical Company in Pharr. He had been in the Naval Reserves while in high school and when the Korean War broke out he was called to Active Duty in Corpus Christi Naval Base. At the time of his release he had become a second class storekeeper. He was to be retained in the reserves until February 1958. Upon his return to Pharr he decided to attain a degree in accounting. He had graduated from Pan American College in 1956 with a BBA with honors in Accounting and received his CPA. In 1968-69 he served as president of the Valley Chapter of CPAs. In 1969-70, he served as Lt. Governor for the Texas-Oklahoma District of Kiwanis International. Dennis was raised in the Episcopal Church but attended the Methodist Church with Minta. One Sunday he just stood up in church and said, I want to join and become a Methodist. In August 1969 he moved across the street to 726 West Cherokee after the untimely death of his nephew. He moved so his nephew's wife and two girls could move into his home of 713 West Cherokee. Dennis loved his accounting work and was intrigued by knowledge, wars, coins and John Peavey, who was a Texas Ranger.He loved his children, Dennis Christopher (Sylvia Ann) Riddle and Lesley J Riddle (Bobby D.) Jones, his six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Grandchildren include Stephanie Y Jones (deceased) Bianca Riddle (Lorenzo) Gonzales, Jinnah J. (Nate) Green, Andrew (Suzie) Riddle, Christa (Richard) Roberts, Bobby Jarrett Jones. Great-grandchildren are Cristian Salinas, Nicholas Gonzales, Zachary (Julie) Gonzales, Sara J Riddle Jones, Hunter and Tinsley Riddle, Liam Jones Brown, Mack and Judah Roberts; and great-great grandchild Troy Gonzales. Dennis was an active CPA for 55 years. Eight years ago he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease with dementia and glaucoma in his eyes which was slowly taking his sight. On October 12, 2020 in the early morning he slowly passed away in his sleep.Graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 7473 of Elsa.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.