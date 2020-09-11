Alamo - 1944-2020 - Dennis LeRoy Trom, born February 1, 1944, passed away at 76 years old with his wife and daughter by his side, on September 4, 2020. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Beatrice Trom; brother, David Trom; and his beloved daughter, Stacy Trom Gonzalez.Dennis is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gladys, his daughter Peggy, granddaughter Emily, grandson, Joseph, sisters Maxine Gift and Eileen Koth, nieces Julie Reiman (Steve) and Bobbi Jo Matt, great nieces Katie Knutson and Kia Matt, and great nephew, Jacob Matt.Dennis was born in Halstad, Minnesota to Gilbert and Beatrice Trom. He graduated from Hendrum High School in 1962 and married the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Gladys Baardsen in May of 1964. Dennis spent his career in Rural Electric Cooperatives as an Electrical Lineman with Turner Hutchinson in South Dakota and Red River Valley Cooperative in Halstad, MN, instructor at Bismark Junior College in the Electrical Lineman Department, Safety Instructor and Director of Safety for the State of North Dakota, and Operations Manager at Redwood Electric in Clements, MN. After retiring in June of 1999, he and Gladys moved to Texas to be close to their daughters.Dennis was a man with truly a servant's heart, and anyone that knew him recognized his love for God and his family instantly. He joyfully served as a member of First United Methodist Church in McAllen, TX, and was involved with many of its ministries.Dennis loved his family deeply, and was always present for them. He was the first to attend and sit in the front row of Emily and Joseph's choir concerts, musicals, plays, awards assemblies, and Boy Scout events. He never missed a concert of his daughter Stacy either.....whether she was the student or the Choir Director.One of Dennis's greatest joys was being part of Boy Scout Troop 68. Since Joseph started scouts, Dennis helped him and other young boys learn and live the Scout Oath. He always had wonderful stories to share about his scouting adventures with Troop 68.A Celebration of Life Service will be held once Covid restrictions are lifted and we can celebrate Dennis's life in the Church he loved so much.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 4200 North McColl, McAllen, TX 78504.I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7