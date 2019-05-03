Edinburg - Derrel Leon George, Edinburg, TX was born Aug 13, 1922 in Charity, MO to David and Earlie (Gann) George and departed this life on April 25, 2019 peacefully in the home of his wonderful caregiver Maribell and family in Edinburg, TX and Hospice Compassionate at the age of 96.



Derrel grew up in Thorp, MO helping his family at the locate store. He served with pride in World War ll in Europe. On Oct 15, 1960 he married the love of his life Virginia Howland Johnson and lived in Marshfield, MO an d on Table Rock Lake many years in Galena, MO. He co-owned and operated George and Gower Garage in Elkland, MO. For many years he worked for Crumps in Springfield, MO and security at Silver Dollar City at Branson, MO. He retired in Mission, TX. enjoying the warm weather, his fruit trees and everyday life with is bride.



Derrel was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Deloris & husband Rolive Gower of Marshfield, MO, in-laws the Howlands of Norman, OK, brother in-law Bob and sister in-law Deloris Howland.



Survivors include wife Virginia, nieces Aldean Calton (Lebanon, MO.), Lesley Claudean Young & Bill (Marshfield, MO.), cousin Donna Morrow (Oregon), caregiver Maribel (Domingo) Rodriguez Davila, her children; Adrian Cantu and wife Priscilla Liscano, Carols Flores and grandchildren; Adriana, Alyssa, Adrian Jr., Jacob, Jayden & Jordan Cantu, Juany Gonzalez Davila, and Veronica Perez, step-children; Steve & Ann Johnson and her children and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Services were entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Published in The Monitor on May 3, 2019