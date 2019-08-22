|
|
Edinburg - Diamantina Lopez, 93, entered eternal rest on Friday, August 16, 2019 at her residence in Edinburg. She was born on Tuesday, February 9, 1926 in Havana, Texas to Hilario Salinas and Petra Mendiola Salinas. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Arturo Lopez, sons; Arturo Lopez, Jr. and Eliberto "Beto" Lopez, grandchildren; Pedro Lopez, Jr., Sandra Dolores Lopez, and Rebecca Dolores Lopez, and all her brothers and sisters.
Left to cherish her memories are her children; Pedro (Maricela) Lopez, Quirino "Kenny" (Sylvina) Lopez, Ruben (Nina) Lopez and Sylvia "Babe" (Manuel) Vega, 7 - grandchildren, 13 - great grandchildren, 4 - great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Diamantina lived in Edinburg all of her life and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She worked for the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District for 20 years working in the Cafeteria at Lamar Elementary and Robert E. Lee Elementary. After retiring, she enjoyed arts & crafts and playing Bingo. She was a Beautiful woman who touched many lives and will be dearly missed.
Her family will receive friends today, Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial will follow to Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 1701 East Richardson Road in Edinburg. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Pedro Lopez, Quirino "Kenny" Lopez, Ruben Lopez, Rene Vega, Cody Vega and Jon Daniel Cherry. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 22, 2019