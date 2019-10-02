|
|
Mission - Diana Olga Vega, 65, of Mission, passed away on September 28, 2019 in McAllen, TX after a valiant, yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer.
Diana was born in Mission, TX to Maria Eva (Guajardo) and Isabel Solis, Jr on June 16, 1954. She graduated from Sharyland High School in 1973, and later went on to receive her bachelor's degree at Pan American University. She worked as an elementary school teacher for Mission CISD for 19 years, and had recently retired. She was a passionate supporter and fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and has asked that attendees wear "Cowboys blue" for her services.
She is preceded in death by her father, Isabel Solis Jr.
Diana is survived by her daughter, Monica Ann Vega, mother Maria Eva Solis, her sisters Sandy (Cornelio) Perez - who also happened to be her best friends, Alma (Scott) Stradinger, Gloria (Eddie) Garza, Yolanda (Rick) Flores, Linda Solis, Sylvia Solis, two brothers Carlos (Ana) Solis, Jose (Marta) Solis, and countless friends and family members who will all miss her greatly.
Visitation will be from 1pm - 9pm on Wednesday, October 2, with a Rosary at 7pm, at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Funeral services will be held at 10am Thursday, October 3 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.
Pallbearers will be Carlos Solis, Jose Solis, Cornelio Perez, Mark Perez, Jeremy Solis, and Andrew Solis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to her daughter, Monica Ann Vega, or deposited into IBC Bank account number 2515209505. Please use routing number 114917623 for electronic transfers. All funds will be used to cover medical and final expenses.
The family of Diana Vega wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Fogelman and his team at MD Anderson in Houston, Dr. Ratnum and his team at Texas Oncology in McAllen, and the staff at Pax Villa Hospice and Palliative Care in McAllen for all providing excellent care this past year. Services were entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 2, 2019