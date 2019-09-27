Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Diana Pardo Obituary
MCALLEN - SAN JUAN - Diana Pardo, 68, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.

She was a loving and caring mother, grandma, and sister. She enjoyed playing Loteria and dancing to cumbias.

Ms. Pardo is preceded in death by her parents, David and Eloisa Pardo; a brother, Rafael Pardo; and a nephew, Rogelio Pardo, Jr.

Diana is survived by her daughter, Veronica Rodriguez; a granddaughter, Madison Garcia; two brothers, David (Maria) Pardo, Jr., Rogelio Pardo, all of San Juan; two sisters, Yolanda and Estela Guajardo; nephews and nieces, David Pardo, III, Armando Pardo, Tony Pardo, Cynthia Pardo, Emilio Pardo, Felix Pardo, Sarah Gonzalez, Rapha, Jr., Robert and Rolando Pardo.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, September 27, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 27, 2019
