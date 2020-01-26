|
Mission - Diana Ramos, 65, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt passed away on January 23, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance. She will forever be remembered by her contagious smile and acts of kindness and selflessness.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jesus and Petra Sandoval and her mother-in-law Antonia S. Ramos.
She is survived by her husband Faustino Enrique "Henry" Ramos, Sr.; children Gilberto Ramos, Faustino Enrique (Mari Garza) Ramos Jr., Harry Ramos; grandchildren Jonathan Ramos, Julian Ramos, Fabian Lopez, Vivian Belle Ramos; sister Maria Alicia De Leon; brothers Jesus (Maria Elena) Sandoval Jr., Juan (Adelina) Sandoval, Javier (Ester) Sandoval, Joel (Yolanda) Sandoval; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 4-9pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 9:30am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 26, 2020