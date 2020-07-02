Mission, Texas - Diane R. Acevedo, 64, passed away on June 30, 2020 at her residence in Mission. She will be remembered for her huge smile and always being happy. Diane was a fighter, and valiantly fought cancer for more than 9 years.She was preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Guadalupe Reyna III; siblings Tony Reyna, Robert Reyna, and Francisco Reyna.She is survived by her husband, of 45 years, Noe Acevedo Jr.; children Eddie (Melissa) Acevedo, Norma Acevedo, William (Amy) Acevedo; grandchildren Andrew, Brandon, Devin, Brianna, Ashley, Christian, Christopher, Aisa, Kaylan, William, Willis Robert; great granddaughter Adaline Mia. She is also survived by her siblings Letty Reyna, Maria Silvia (Hilario) Del Valle, Henry Reyna, and Richard (Arcelia) Reyna as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held today, Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 2-9pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11:30am at Our lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Cremation will follow.Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.