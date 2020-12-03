1/1
Dilia Salinas
1998 - 2020
ROMA - Dilia Salinas, 22, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, November 29, 2020. Dilia was born on May 11, 1998, in McAllen TX. She was the last child of 4 daughters born to Dagoberto & Dalia Salinas of Roma, Tx.

Dilia is survived by her parents, Dagoberto & Dalia Salinas, her sisters, Denise, Daniella & Delicia, her niece Daneysa Alaniz and her grandmother Catalina Salinas. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Lino & Adelina Perez and her paternal grandfather, Anacleto Salinas.

Dilia was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. She was a graduate of the class of 2016 from Roma High School. She was attending South Texas College where she was pursing her Associates Degree in Nursing. When not attending classes, she enjoyed being around the company of family and friends. Very often, she was seen at many Roma events with her parents. She, like her family, was a true "Gladiator" fan. Dilia had a love for dancing and enjoyed it anytime she could. She also had a make-up page where she had many followers, who tuned in to watch her amazing skills. Dilia will be remembered for her cheerful and spirited personality. She was always seen with her big beautiful smile. She had such a positive attitude and a big heart. She was very social and made friends just about anywhere she went. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation began yesterday, December 2, 2020 at Rodriguez Funeral Home in Escobares, Tx. Second visitation will be today, December 3, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Escobares Cemetery. Please pray for her and her family.

Services are under the direction of Rodriguez Funeral Home in Escobares, Tx.

Published in The Monitor on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
08:00 - 11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Rodriguez Funeral Home
4989 E Highway 83
Roma, TX 78584
(956) 849-1545
