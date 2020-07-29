1/1
Dimas Martinez Jr.
Weslaco - Dimas Martinez Jr. passed away at Knapp Medical Center on July 22, 2020. He was 58 years old.

He is survived by his children Dimas III, Alyssa (Josh), Ryan (Samantha), and their mother Anna; his father Dimas Martinez Sr, siblings David (Lidia), Deborah Zavala, and Dalinda (Bernadette), and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Consuelo Solis Martinez, grandparents Lucio and Maria Martinez and Encarnacion and Nicolasa Solis.

Dimas was born on May 28, 1962 in Weslaco, Texas. He was a loving father, son, brother, and uncle who always wanted the best for his family. From a young age, Dimas always had a love for animals that he instilled in his children as well. One of his greatest joys was introducing his children to showing livestock through the local FFA and 4-H chapters.

His love of the outdoors was made special by having that quality time spent with his kids hunting, barbequing, and constantly starting new projects (most of which never got completed). You could always bet on Dimas finding some fish to fry or bbq to fire up. He made some mean carnitas and a great breakfast sandwich!

Dimas had a million dollar smile. He was a jokester and could make anyone laugh; he had a joke for any occasion. Along with his mom, his laugh was unforgettable. Anywhere he went in the Rio Grande Valley, he was sure to know someone. Dimas was friendly, kind, and always willing to lend a hand.

Dimas was taken from this world too soon, but we as his family find comfort in knowing that he was greeted at the gates of heaven by his mom and most beloved Grandma Maria waiting to embrace him with loving arms and a good home cooked meal, fresh tortillas included.

Published in The Monitor on Jul. 29, 2020.
