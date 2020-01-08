Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Dolores C. Salinas Obituary
Pharr - Dolores C. Salinas, 85, entered eternal rest Monday, January 6, 2020, at San Juan Nursing Home.

Dolores and her husband were longtime owners of 495 Drive Inn Grocery Store in Pharr.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rubio O. Salinas; her parents, Mauricio and Maria Dolores Chapa; and six siblings.

Dolores is survived by eight children, Sandra L. (Ernesto) Tijerina, Rubio O. (Sandra) Salinas Jr., Mark A. Salinas, all of Edinburg, Sarah A. (Jimmy) Pena of San Antonio, Sonya R. Sandoval, Dora E. (Arnold) Serna, Diana A. Cortina, all of Pharr, Selma L. (John) Merrell, of Boise, Idaho; 14 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Arnulfo Chapa, Elizabeth Ibarra, and Ninfa Miranda.

We are especially grateful to the staff of San Juan Nursing Home and Allstate Hospice for the kind and compassionate care given to our loving mother.

Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg. Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. memorial service, Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 8, 2020
