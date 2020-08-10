McAllen - McAllen- Dolores M. Gonzalez, age, 82 passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Briarcliff Nursing and Rehab Center in McAllen.She is preceded in death by her husband, Baldemar Gonzalez; parents, Fermin and Josefa Martinez; five brothers, Pedro, Carlos, Reymundo, Margarito and Bartolo Martinez.Dolores is survived by five children, Oralia Montalvo of McAllen, Javier (Natasha) Gonzalez, of Vancouver, Canada, Anabel Pena of Mission, Norma (Kelly) Melhart of McAllen and Baldemar (Joanne) Gonzalez Jr., of Russelville, Arkansas, 6 grandchildren, 8 Greatgrandhildren and a sister, Mrs. Cristina M. Sosa of West Covina, California.Visitation will take place Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Flores Funeral Home in Mission, from 4:00 to 8:30 p.m. with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will take place on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at Flores Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.