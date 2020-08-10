1/1
Dolores M. Gonzalez
McAllen - McAllen- Dolores M. Gonzalez, age, 82 passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Briarcliff Nursing and Rehab Center in McAllen.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Baldemar Gonzalez; parents, Fermin and Josefa Martinez; five brothers, Pedro, Carlos, Reymundo, Margarito and Bartolo Martinez.

Dolores is survived by five children, Oralia Montalvo of McAllen, Javier (Natasha) Gonzalez, of Vancouver, Canada, Anabel Pena of Mission, Norma (Kelly) Melhart of McAllen and Baldemar (Joanne) Gonzalez Jr., of Russelville, Arkansas, 6 grandchildren, 8 Greatgrandhildren and a sister, Mrs. Cristina M. Sosa of West Covina, California.

Visitation will take place Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Flores Funeral Home in Mission, from 4:00 to 8:30 p.m. with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will take place on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at Flores Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
AUG
10
Interment
Valley Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
