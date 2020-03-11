|
McAllen - Dolores V. Stein, 87, left to be with the Lord on March 9, 2020 at DHR Hospice in Edinburg. She was born to Faustino Villarreal & Teodora Gutierrez on March 18, 1932 in Brownsville. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband: Eduardo Stein; children: Eddie (Marcia) Stein, Patricia (Steve) Frand; grandchildren: Valerie, Marissa, Alexandria, Stephanie; great-grandchildren: Nathan, Mia, Leah, Noah; brother: Servando Villarreal; sister: Licha Meehan and numerous nieces and nephews. Dolores was a loving wife, a hardworking mother and grandmother. Family will be receive friends Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6 pm to 9 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 pm, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 11, 2020