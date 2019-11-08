|
La Gloria / Mission - A soul winged her way to the heavens above, set free from the bondages of this earth of pain and sorrow. Heaven welcomed her with celebrations and open arms. She was home!! She was with her God, her Lord Jesus and her beloved husband, sons, and family. Dominga was born on August 4, 1925 at La Copita Ranch in Jim Hogg County, Texas to Santiago Perez and Victoria Laurel Perez.
Dominga Alvarez, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all, passed from this world into the glorious eternity of heaven to be with her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at her home in Mission, Texas. She is finally home, totally whole and all heaven rejoices to have her.
Dominga was married to Domingo Alvarez for 57 years and resided in La Gloria, Texas. She loved being with all her family, especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She and her husband managed and lived in the Diamond O Ranch for many years. She greatly enjoyed cooking and her door was always open where a hot cup of coffee, sweet bread, tamales or tacos was readily offered. She was an active participant in her community programs, San Isidro ISD and the San Isidro Catholic Church. Dominga loved the Lord with her whole heart and strived to serve him by meeting the needs of many people of the community. She was a women of honesty and humility and the scripture that best describes Dominga is Proverbs 31: 10-31. This description of a virtuous women, a "total women" in God's eyes. She was loved and respected by all who were fortunate to know her. Dominga will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Preceding Dominga in death were her parents, Santiago and Victoria Laurel Perez; her husband, Domingo Alvarez; her sons, an infant Alvarez and Nicolas Alvarez; her brothers, Alfredo, Jose Angel, Victor Perez; her sisters, Francisca Perez Laurel and Hortencia Perez Saenz as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
She is survived by her children, Norma Alvarez Meza, Jorge Luis Alvarez (Petra) and daughter-in-law, Vicky Alvarez. Her grandchildren, Thelma Meza Crouch, Ramon Alvarez (Andria), Jorge Luis Alvarez Jr. (Claudia), Sara Mae Alvarez Morris (Nick). Her great-grandchildren, Samantha and Cage Crouch, Ray and Rio Alvarez, Natalie, Jorge Luis III, Camila Alvarez, Penelope Morris and two step great-grandchildren, Kylee and Ean Morris. As well as, many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with a rosary/prayer service to be recited at 7:00 pm at Hernandez Funerals. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Immaculate Concepcion Catholic Church in Rio Grande City at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Pelonicillo Ranch in the Alvarez Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Ramon Alvarez, Jorge Alvarez II, Jose Alfredo Perez, A.J. Beltran, Jorge Garza, Ibar Garza. Special thanks to Dr. Ruben Aleman, Dr. Entienne and PaxVilla Hospice. Funeral services are under the direction of Hernandez Funerals of Rio Grande City.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 8, 2019