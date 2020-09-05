San Juan - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Estella Martinez who entered eternal rest on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the age of 66.She will be deeply missed by her loving and devoted husband of 48 years, Roberto (Bobby) Martinez. Left to carry forward her legacy are her three children Robert Joseph, Julianne, and Melissa Marie Martinez, and her two greatest treasures, her grandchildren, Bobbie-Jo Elizabeth and Robert Joseph Martinez II all of San Juan.She will lovingly be remembered by her siblings Casimiro Mendoza (Paula) of Palmview, Elida Elizondo (Rudy†) of Mercedes, Minerva Castilleja (Joe) of San Antonio, Lydia Dominguez (Rolando) of Mercedes, and Leonardo Mendoza of Duncanville, Alabama.Aunt 'Stella will forever be in the hearts of all her nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.Estella was preceded in death by her mother Tomasa Mendoza and her brother Leopoldo Mendoza.Although she was born and raised in Mercedes, Estella called San Juan home as she lived there since 1971. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Estella retired from the PSJA Independent School District after 22 years of service.Our mother will always be remembered for her generous heart, her free spirit, her antics and sense of humor, and her beautiful smile. She has filled our lives with love, life-long lessons, and sweet memories we will forever cherish.Family meant everything to her. Whether it was travelling with the whole family, hosting parties and Holiday gatherings, celebrating birthdays; she always knew how to make everyone feel special and loved. It was important to her to always be in the company of family and friends to make lasting memories.She had passion for arts and crafts, was an avid gardener and loved plants and bird watching. She could put a 1000 piece puzzle together in record-time and loved using her bright mind to solve puzzles (Cryptoquip, Sudoku, crossword puzzles), but most of all, she loved drinking 100% Colombian coffee every morning with the love of her life, our father Bobby.Our Little Angel will be missed so much and will live on in our lives and hearts forever and in the memory of all those who were blessed to have known her.In loving concern for everyone's health and protection, a private family service was held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.Condolences may be sent to the family at estellamartinezmemorial@gmail.comFuneral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.