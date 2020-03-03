|
|
Alamo - Dominga F. Contreras, 96, went home to her Lord Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg. Born in Alamo, she was a lifetime member of Iglesia Gethsemani. Mrs. Dominga was a devoted Christian, she loved reading the bible and sharing her love for God with everyone. She enjoyed fishing, arts and crafts, needlepoint, and spending quality time with her family. She was a loving and caring person, her smile will be remembered forever.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerardo Contreras; three children, Gloria Marina, Jose Israel, and Arnoldo Aron Contreras. Mrs. Contreras is survived by eight children, George E. Contreras, Emma C. Salinas, Manuel Enrique (Rosa) Contreras, Sylvia E. Ramos, Noe Jaime Contreras, Diana E. (Jay) Riley, Nora Alma Montes, Joel Erasmo "Eddie" Contreras; 23 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Iglesia Gethsemani in Alamo. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 3, 2020