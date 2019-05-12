|
Pharr - Dominga G. Flores, 95, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eristeo Flores; and infant daughter, Sylvia Maribel Flores.
Ms. Flores is survived by her nephew-sons, Fermin Garcia and Cruz Garcia and their families; sister, Gregoria Garcia; and brother, Benito Garcia.
Visitation will be from 2pm to 9pm with a 7pm prayer service on Monday, May 13, 2019 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. Chapel service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. Burial will follow at San Juan Cemetery under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on May 12, 2019