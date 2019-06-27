McAllen - McAllen - Dominga Torres, born on September 23, 1940 in McAllen, TX to the late Antonio and Maria F. Garcia, went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband: Vicente Castro Torres.



Left to cherish Dominga's memory are her four children: Vicente Torres, Jr., Irma Garza (Braulio), Daniel Torres, Sr. (Mercedes) and Arturo Torres, Sr. (Petra); six grandchildren: April Torres, Daniel Torres, Jr. (Erika), Larissa Torres (Roel), Trevor Torres, Laura Torres and Arturo Torres, Jr.; four great-grandchildren: Denelli Torres, Cataleya Perez, Daniel Torres III, and Darian Torres; two brothers and two sisters.



Dominga Torres was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a beautiful God fearing woman, selfless, nurturing, loyal, and irreplaceable! She devoted her time to family, loved to cook, dance, enjoyed shopping, and loved baseball. She will forever be missed but her legacy will continue to live through her loved ones.



Visitation will take place Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Rosary Service at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Funeral Mass will take place at 11:00 AM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will immediately follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.



Special thanks to McAllen Medical Center, Village Healthcare and Rehabilitation in McAllen and Doctors Hospital at Renaissance for their care and support of our loved one. Published in The Monitor on June 27, 2019