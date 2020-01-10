Home

Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2525
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Rio Grande City, TX
View Map
1953 - 2020
Domingo Alaniz Obituary
Rio Grande City - Domingo (Mingo) Alaniz, 66, passed away Tuesday, Jan 7th, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center after a short illness.

Mingo was born on Apr 12, 1953, to Ignacio and Lucia Alaniz in Rio Grande City, TX.

Mingo is survived by his daughter Rosa E. Alaniz, sons Domingo Alaniz Jr and Joshua M. Reyes, his granddaughters Sunday Rose Alaniz and Aria Reyes and also his brother Juan Alaniz.

Memorial services will take place Friday, January 10th from 4-9 pm with a rosary at 7 pm at Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City, TX. Mass will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rio Grande City on Saturday, January 11th at 10 am. Burial will follow at Los Barreras Cemetery.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 10, 2020
