Edinburg, TX - Domingo Cantu went home to our Lord on March 1, 2019 at the age of 76, he was born in Edinburg, Texas on January 24, 1943, but lived most of his life in Washington State where he raised his family. In Washington he embraced and enjoyed the life of a farmer. Once he retired, he returned to Texas to be near his family. He enjoyed watching western movies, as well as going hunting and fishing. But his passion in life was always wanting to help people in need, he had a heart of "GOLD".



Domingo was a caring and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He's survived by his wife Thelma, daughter Tammy, son David, grandchildren: Casey, Thomas and Gabriel, sisters: Petra, Aida, and Evelia and numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandson Jonah and mother Carmelita Leal.



He will be dearly missed.



Memorial service honoring Domingo will be held on March 18, 2019 at 2:00pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg, Texas. Afterwards, interment will be held at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission, Texas.



If you would like to send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Domingo Cantu please send them to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg, Texas or Funeraria del Angel & Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission, Texas. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary