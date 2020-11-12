WESLACO - Domingo Espinosa, 81, entered his eternal resting place on Monday, November 9, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home.Domingo was born on September 24, 1939, to Teodoro Espinosa and Candida Reyna Espinosa in Edinburg, Texas. Domingo grew up in Edinburg and was active in FFA during high school. He was the 1st Hispanic FFA President in 1959. After high school, Domingo continued his education at Pan American, where he studied sociology.Domingo met Ofelia Cantu, they were married in 1969 and raised four daughters. Domingo spent his career as a public servant. He was the City of Weslaco Health Director until he retired. After retiring, he continued his second career as a Health Inspector for the Hidalgo County Health Department.Domingo loved to watch the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed watching old Westerns. Domingo also kept up with current events and loved to discuss politics with all of his children. He always reminded them of the importance of civic participation and voting.After retirement, Domingo and Ofelia were able to travel. They enjoyed spending time with family and traveling to visit his daughters and grandchildren. Along the way, they made frequent stops at casinos in Louisiana and Oklahoma, always hopeful for the big win at the slots.Domingo had a drive for success. He was reserved but incredibly knowledgeable and always gave sage advice, which his daughters mostly took and were thankful for his foresight.Domingo was committed to supporting all of his daughters and was inspirational in their educational and professional success.Above all, Domingo was Catholic and faithful to God. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and public servant.Domingo is preceded in death by his parents Teodoro and Candida Espinosa, and siblings Benino Espinosa and Teodora Garza. He is survived by his loving wife, Ofelia, daughters Michelle Espinosa Martinez (Raymundo), Marlene Buffa, both of Weslaco, Dr. Darlene Espinosa Zuniga (Dr. Mike) of California, Lenore Espinosa Casey, Esq. (Daniel), of Washington, D.C., grandchildren Nayelli and Yeselli Martinez, Peter and Laura Buffa, Michael Zuniga, Payton, Kyrsten, and Isabelle Casey, and sister, Mari Lou Flores (Ramon Jr.) of Edinburg.Visitation/Celebration of Life will be Friday, November 13th, 12-9 pm, at McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco, with a blessing service at 4:30 pm, and rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm.