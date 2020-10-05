San Juan - Domingo Garza, Jr., 65, went home to our Lord on September 21, 2020. Domingo was born on September 14, 1955 the son of Domingo Garza Sr. and Marianela Garza. He was a truck driver who loved to work on his truck and be on the road. Throughout his life, Domingo was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. Always making sure his family was happy and loved, but his greatest joy were his grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his parents, Domingo Garza and Marianela Garza.Domingo is survived by his wife: Mirtala G. Garza; his children: Maritza Judith (Edgar) Garza Guerrero and Domingo Alejandro (Christine) Garza; his siblings: Santiago Garza, Jose I. Garza, Roman Garza, Julian Garza, Noe Garza, Robert Garza, Jose Luis Garza, and Diana Garza Lopez; his grandchildren: Edith Mae Guerrero, Emily Mae Guerrero, Daniel A. Garza, Valerie D. Garza, Desiree Y. Garza, and Khole C. Garza.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Homes of McAllen. Celebration of Life will be held on October 8, 2020, at 10:00 am at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.