College Station - Dona Gean Kerns-Smith, daughter of Chester Arthur and Irene Cody- Kerns, died on August 8, 2019 in College Station, TX. She moved to Pharr, TX in 1994 and was previously living in Colorado. She married Richard Donald "Dick" Smith on January 15, 1994.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Mark Blair; their two children, Stephen Mark Blair and Candy Suzanne Blair; and her brother, Chester Blair. Dona leaves behind a sister, Karen Fossland; 4 nephews, Gail Kerns, Kevin Fossland, Kent Fossland, and Keith Fossland; 4 great nieces; 3 great nephews, 7 great great nieces and nephews; as well as step children, Rod Smith, Jan Salzman, John Smith, and Ron Smith as well as numerous step grand and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Kreidler Funeral Home from 6-8 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 10 AM with burial to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 12, 2019