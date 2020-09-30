1/1
Donald Frederick Sletner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Donald Frederick Sletner was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on October 20, 1943. He died in McAllen, Texas on August 10, 2020. He grew up in Harlingen, Texas and graduated from Harlingen High School in 1962. He attended Pan Am before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps to serve in Vietnam. He was Honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.

Donald was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Virginia Harris Sletner; his sister, Paula Ann Sletner; his sons, David and Ray Sletner.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Brookover-Sletner; his daughter and son-in-law Denille and Eric Abrego; and granddaughters, Shelby, Samantha, and Sophia Abrego.

Donald was passionate about living life with integrity and purpose with a strong work ethic and a drive to succeed. He enjoyed watching his children's activities, fishing on the Gulf Coast, and deer hunting. He was firm, yet kind and had the right words to make things better.

Don loved to travel, cruise, play the slots, and entertain Kathy's friends. And he always looked forward to reunions with the Harris clan and USMC Delta Company.

The family thanks Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veterans Home employees for their compassionate care.

The Wounded Warrior Project would appreciate your charitable donation.

For health safety reasons, there will be no service until a later date when we will be able to celebrate his life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved