McAllen - Donald Frederick Sletner was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on October 20, 1943. He died in McAllen, Texas on August 10, 2020. He grew up in Harlingen, Texas and graduated from Harlingen High School in 1962. He attended Pan Am before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps to serve in Vietnam. He was Honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.
Donald was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Virginia Harris Sletner; his sister, Paula Ann Sletner; his sons, David and Ray Sletner.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Brookover-Sletner; his daughter and son-in-law Denille and Eric Abrego; and granddaughters, Shelby, Samantha, and Sophia Abrego.
Donald was passionate about living life with integrity and purpose with a strong work ethic and a drive to succeed. He enjoyed watching his children's activities, fishing on the Gulf Coast, and deer hunting. He was firm, yet kind and had the right words to make things better.
Don loved to travel, cruise, play the slots, and entertain Kathy's friends. And he always looked forward to reunions with the Harris clan and USMC Delta Company.
The family thanks Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veterans Home employees for their compassionate care.
The Wounded Warrior Project
would appreciate your charitable donation.
For health safety reasons, there will be no service until a later date when we will be able to celebrate his life.