Obituary Condolences Flowers Mission - Donald Miner Reinhardt, 92, passed away peacefully at PaxVilla Hospice Care Center in McAllen on March 7, 2019.



Donald was born July 18, 1926, in Bazine, Kansas, to Ben and Neta Reinhardt. He was the middle of five children, having an older brother Franklin, and sister Dorothy, plus a younger sister Margaret, and brother, Richard.



Don completed his first five grades of school in Bazine Grade School in the middle of the depression. In 1937 the family moved to Great Bend, Kansas, where Don completed his schooling, graduating in 1944. At school Don was involved in gymnastics, band and choir as well as being active in Scouting.



Don joined the Navy and was off to Boot Camp after he graduated from high school, serving as an Aerial Gunner on a torpedo bomber. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946 and then attended Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, graduating with his B.S. in Biological Science and Predental in 1950. In August 1949, Don married Bonna Maxfield, his sweetheart at KU. Don went on to Dental School in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1950, graduating in 1954. He opened his dental office in his home town of Great Bend, Kansas.



Don retired from his dental practice in 1995, and he and Bonna moved to Mission, Texas, where they bought a home in Enchanted Valley Ranch. Six months after he retired, Bonna had a severe stroke so he spent the next seven years caring for her until her death in 2004.



Don transferred his membership to the Mission Lions Club in 1996 and has been an active Lion for some 70 years. He was active in all Masonic Bodies and is a Shriner, life Elks Lodge member, American Legion (past Post Commander) and VFW. Also a Barbershopper for over 40 years, sang in a quartet, the Senior Ambassadors and Men of A-Chord; a Gideon for over 10 years, a charter member of the Mission Historical Museum. He helped to start and is still on the Board of the Central Scout Museum in Larned, KS. He is still involved with the Barton County Historical Museum in Great Bend, KS. He has been a life long member of the Methodist Church and has become active in the Mission First United Methodist Church. After serving on many committees, Don served as Chairman of the Church Council. He has worked many hours in the church Prayer Garden and helps with E.S.L.



In 2005, with God's help, Don got together with another lady, Helen Bentsen. Helen had lost her husband, Tommy, just 3 days before he lost Bonna. They had known each other through the Sunday School class at church as well as seeing each other at Museum meetings. They had each been married 55 years prior to the meeting. They were married on September 24, 2005, with all the family's blessings. They both enjoyed traveling as well as singing, both singing in the church choir. Both are active on the McAllen Community Concert Board.



Don is survived by his wife, Helen, his five children, Russell (Theresa) Reinhardt, Washington, Utah; Cathy (Norm St. Laurent) Reinhardt, Lawrence, KS; Carol Reinhardt, Manhattan, KS; Jon Reinhardt, Jenks, OK; Cynthia (Kirk) Rettig, Cincinnati, OH. His step-children, Gary (Tanya) Bentsen, San Antonio, TX; Brad (Janet) Bentsen, Mission, TX. Brother Franklin of Great Bend, KS, Richard (Nadith) of Manhattan, KS and sister Margaret Hahn of Los Altos, CA. Grandchildren Jessica, Cassandra and Justin Rettig, Aaron (Kaylyn) Reinhardt, Laura (Josh) Hixson, Matt Reinhardt, Erica Castillo, Alexis (Michael) Moyer, Joshua (Tiffany) Bentsen, Liberty Bentsen, Caleb (Jessica) Bentsen, Nathan Bentsen, Matthew (Jackie) Bentsen, Christian Bentsen, Travis (Kimberly) Bentsen plus great-grans and nieces and nephews as well.



Don has tried to live by his Scout Oath and Law and the Lions Motto "We Serve."



Memorial services will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 1101 Doherty, Mission, Texas, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2pm.



Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to First United Methodist Church.



