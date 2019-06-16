|
Pharr - Donnie Sharp, 71, of Pharr, TX passed away Peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Houston, TX. He was a life member of Lions International and a member of McAllen First United Methodist Church.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Phyllis Sharp, brothers Thomas and twin Ronnie, and niece Baby Dawn. He is survived by his wife, of 43 years, Nancy; special niece Michelle Bourgeois of Tucson, AZ; and beloved in-laws and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Don will be inurned at the RGV State Veterans Cemetery at 10 am Friday, June 21, 2019. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12 noon at F.U.M.C. in McAllen. The family suggests memorial gifts to F.U.M.C. Food Bank or Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Published in The Monitor on June 16, 2019