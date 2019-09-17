Home

Austin, Tx - Dora C. Canales, who was born and lived most of her 90 years in McAllen, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019, in Austin, Texas. She lit up the lives of her four children?Antonio M. Canales Jr. (Kelcie Tefft), Viola Canales (P.S. Karlan), Gustavo Canales, and Veronica Canales (Robert Camacho)?with enthusiasm, love, magic, and creativity. Her late husband Antonio often said she charmed the birds right off the trees and energized everyone and everything around her. Some of her favorite things were family and friends, especially her two grandchildren-Gabriela Camacho and Seve Canales; writing and reading poetry; the waves at Padre Island; Mexican food and music; the Virgin of Guadalupe; Christmas; and every bird that came to her feeder.

Dora was also a respected leader in her family, church, and community. She worked at McAllen General Hospital for many years, and later at a finance company owned with her late husband; was a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church; and then devoted herself to caring for her late husband, parents, and younger sister.

She is survived by two siblings, Delia Galvan and Alvaro Casas. She is now with her husband, her parents Miguel and Lile Casas, and her brothers and sisters: Miguel Casas Jr., Arturo Casas, Maria Elena Alaniz, Santos Casas, and Carmen Mourey.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 17, at Ceballos Funeral Home in McAllen, from 3 to 9 pm, with a rosary starting at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, September 18, at 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McAllen, followed by her burial at Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 17, 2019
