|
|
Mission - Dora C. Villarreal, 81, left to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Mission Regional Medical Center. She was born to Pedro Z. Cortez and Facunda Solis on January 22, 1938 in McAllen. She is preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband: George Villarreal and step-daughter: Maria del Carmen Villarreal. Dora was a kind and beautiful soul, always putting others before herself. She is now with her adored husband, George, dancing together in heaven. Left to cherish her memory are her loving siblings: David (Silvia) Cortez, Dalia C. Castillo, Josephine (Leo) de los Santos, Daniel (Estella) Cortez, Delfina (Israel) Garcia and Diana (Robert) Young. She will also be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandsons and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Hilmy and all the doctors and nurses for their care and support in helping our sister. Family will receive friends Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11 am to 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Visitation will continue on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 11 am to 9 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Harlingen. Interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 18, 2020