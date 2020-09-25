1/1
Dora Gonzalez Tabarez
Misson, TX - Dora Gonzalez Tabarez, 78, died Friday, September 18, 2020. Now as she rests, she waits for the second and soon return of our Lord Jesus.

She is survived by her children Jose (Patty) Flores and Jaime J. Tabarez; two grandchildren Michael Flores and Gina Johnson; her siblings Leonor Royce, Francisco Gonzalez, Gloria Gonzalez, and Sam Gonzalez. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and by her many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Francisco and Lazara Gonzalez; and by her siblings Gracia Lorrero, San Juanita Gonzalez, Heberto Gonzalez, Reyna Hoyos, Ireneo Gonzalez, and Leonel Gonzalez.

She will be buried in the family cemetery on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

The family is grateful for all the support and condolences.

Published in The Monitor on Sep. 25, 2020.
