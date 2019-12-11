Home

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Rosary
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Edinburg, TX
Resources
Dora Luz Soto Obituary
Edinburg - Dora Lopez Soto, 76, entered eternal rest Monday, December 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Dora was formerly of Harlingen and lived in Edinburg since 1973. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was formerly employed by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Juanita and Miguel Lopez; and six siblings, Rebecca Lopez, Oscar Lopez, Estela Lopez, Homero Lopez, Rosa Garcia, and Joe Lopez.

Mrs. Soto is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ernesto Soto; three children, Anna Lisa (Dominic) Pena, Denise Soto, and Clarissa Belinda Soto; three grandchildren, Natalie Nicole Pena, Sarah Adele Delgado, Victoria Danielle Salinas; a brother, Miguel Lopez; and a sister, Irma Gutierrez.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 11, 2019
