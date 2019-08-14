|
LINN/SAN MANUEL - Dora Maria Vela, 79, was called home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.
Dora M. Vela was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family will remember her by her faithfulness to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her service to others. She was an extremely giving person and was always willing to help others. Dora enjoyed the outdoors and playing loteria with her family. Her legacy was her love and unity of her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Benigno and Francisca Vera; sister, Emma Vera.
Mrs. Vela is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Homero Vela; four daughters, Dora Mirtha (Carmelo) Aleman, Juanita Imelda (Juan) Cruz, Myrna Leticia (Marco) Gutierrez, Guadalupe Marivel (Orlando) De la Rosa; nine grandchildren, Jose Carmelo (Roxanne) Aleman, Francis (Rudy) Alvarez, Homero (Julie) Aleman, Kathryn Isabella De la Rosa, Abraham Cruz, Isaac Aleman, Emily Cruz, Jose Luis De la Rosa, Marco Gutierrez Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Alessandra Camila Aleman, Uriel Alberto Alvarez, Alexis Carmelo Aleman; and seven siblings.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, August 14, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 14, 2019