Dora Montalvo, 93, entered eternal rest on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Colonial Manor SNF, LLC in Pharr. She was born on Monday, January 4, 1926 in Mercedes, Texas to Jose Montalvo and Petra Garcia. She is preceded in death by her parents, sons; Robert Allen Smith, Jr. and John Andrew Smith, sisters; Maria Anzaldua and Faustina Alaniz, brothers; Ediberto Montalvo and Jose Montalvo, ex-husband; Robert Allen Smith, Sr.
Left to cherish her memories are her children; Peggy (Pablo) Coronado, Patsy Smith, Dora Mae (Mario) Aleman, Larry Joe Smith and Rose Smith, sisters; Beatriz Castaneda, Josefina Nieto and Frances Villarreal, 17 - grandchildren, 30 - great grandchildren, 7 - great great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Dora lived in Edinburg most of her life and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She worked for Haggars Apparel in the mid 70's and then later worked at Right A Way Foods in the 80's. After retirement, she enjoyed reading the newspaper, gardening and the out doors. Her greatest time was spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by her family and all those whose lives she touched.
Her family will receive friends today, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial will follow to Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3601 North Taylor Road in McAllen. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 20, 2019