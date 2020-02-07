|
|
MCALLEN - Dora Rivas, 82, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1938 to Magin Rivas and Consuelo Santa Maria Rivas in Donna, Texas. She is preceded in death by her children, Roxanne Resendez and Ricardo (Abe) Hudson; parents; Magin and Consuelo Santa Maria Rivas, siblings; Luis Magin Rivas, Maria Alicia Rivas Casares, Maria Guadalupe Rivas, and Fernando Javier Rivas.
Left to cherish her memory are her siblings; Alonso (Maria) Guadalupe Rivas, Homero (Sonia) Rivas MD, Consuelo "Connie" (Bill) Hanten, Mario (Amy) Rivas, Frances Rivas, Carmen (Bob) Rivas Elliott, and Armando Rivas.
Family will receive friends Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM with a rosary at 7:00PM at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral arrangements and services are under the care of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 7, 2020